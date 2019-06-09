|
Barbara Whittington Seymour
Shreveport - Babs was born on September 8, 1949 in De Ridder, LA, and died unexpectedly on June 2, 2019.
She started her family in Bossier City after meeting her husband, Alan Garney Seymour (predeceased 2004).
They later moved to his hometown of Winsted, CT. Babs returned to Louisiana in 2005.
She was a wonderful, compassionate and unforgettable woman with a zest for life. There was nothing she couldn't do.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Seymour (Kim Sepe) of Johnston, RI; son, Seth Seymour of Vernon, CT; grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Seymour of Simsbury, CT; sisters, Vivian Allen (Kent) and Punkin Todd (Randy) and brother, Burl Whittington, all of Haughton; her late husband's sister and brother, Nancy Seymour and Robert Seymour, of Colebrook CT; she is also survived by her special friends, Jean Reeve and Robert Barnes of Watertown, CT; Johnnie Lou White of Haughton; Faye Jordan of Bossier City; Misty Cox, Bunkie Robertson and Shelton Bird, all of Haughton.
There will be no services. We ask that you donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation in her name.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 9, 2019