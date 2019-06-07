|
Barney Clemens
Shreveport - Services for Barney Clemens, 78, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Barney was a lifelong resident of Shreveport. He was a graduate of Fair Park high school in 1959, and graduated Northwestern State University in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Electronics with a minor in Math. He enjoyed working in engineering at AT&T/Western Electric for 33 years. Barney was proud of his role in implementing AT&T's "just-in-time"manufacturing program.
Barney was a founding and devoted member of Eastridge Bible Church where he shared his love of hymns and gospel music as the long-time song director and a Sunday school teacher. Barney's faith was deep and readily apparent to all who met him. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather and father-in-law. His was a great caregiver for all his family.
He valued his family and friends immensely.
He was full of compassion for all and his joyfulness for life overflowed.
His gentle kindness and constant smile will be forever missed and remembered. We can feel him smiling down upon us now.
He is preceded in death by his father Barnie Lee Clemens, Jr. and his mother Bobbie Jean Rowe. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay Clemens, son Greg Clemens, daughter Mandy Hammond and her husband Kevin, sister Theresa Ferguson and husband Gordon, brother Curtis Clemens and wife Janet, and brother-in-law Gerald Weakley and wife Kerry, grandchildren, Kendall and Fordham Hammond, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Connie Caldwell and LaToya Chalmers for their kindness and loving care of Barney during his last months.
Published in Shreveport Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019