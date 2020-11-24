Barrett Porter
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Barrett Porter. He is now talking the ear off everyone in heaven. Barrett lived his past 45 years on earth to the fullest. He loved hard, drove fast and cared about everyone he met. His biggest dreams in life were to help open Kesco with his great friend Murray, to own a goldendoodle and meet his great niece Finley on Thanksgiving. He was so close to doing all three of these things! Barrett was known as the life of the party, he lived BIG, loved hard. He was the best uncle, even though he locked one of his nephews in his car when he was only two and had to call the fire department to rescue him. He taught them how to be men, car maintenance, how to treat a lady right and how to blow snot rockets. More importantly he taught them how to laugh at themselves when they make mistakes, gosh there have been a lot. He was the world's best stealer of his sister's t-shirts, of her allowance and he was her biggest pain in the tush growing up, but as adults he was her biggest cheerleader and support system! He loved her FIERCELY and told her often how much he loved her. He was the son that would do anything that his parents asked. He told everyone he knew how much they meant to him. There was never a question how much he loved his family, they were his main priority.
Barrett was born October 13, 1975 and left this earth way too soon on Friday November 21, 2020. He has left behind his parents Jerry(Gerard) and Fern Porter of Atlanta, TX one Sister and Brother-in-law Kari and Billy Pitman of Red Lick, TX. Five nephews Micah and Aaron Denby, Dylan, David and Aaron Pitman one niece Kaylie Gaub and one great niece Finley Denby. He also leaves behind multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to even try to count but one of whom we can count and call by name, Michael Sanchez, who stood by him and his shenanigans for 35years. Barrett was very loved and will be so missed and this Earth is already a lot quieter and dimmer without him in it.
Service is Friday November 27, 2020 at 11 A.M at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Atlanta, Texas with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the charity of your choice
. Funeral services provided by Queen City Funeral Home.