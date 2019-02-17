|
Barry DeBroeck
Shreveport - Barry Joseph DeBroeck, age 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2019. Mr. DeBroeck was born on February 24, 1941, to Villa Couvillion DeBroeck and Joseph DeBroeck.
Mr. DeBroeck is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Lynn DeBroeck; two daughters, Kim "Kimmie" DeBroeck Moss and spouse Marty, and Deborah "Dukin" DeBroeck Foster and spouse Davis; four grandchildren, Trey Davis Foster, Joseph Cory Foster and Alexa, Kacee DeBroeck Poole and spouse Dewayne, and Bryan Daniel Foster and Bailey; and three great grandchildren, Gunner Joseph Poole, Gemma Lyn Poole and Landry Kate Poole. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Katie Blanche Garrett; brother-in-law Dave Garrett and spouse Jeri, sister-in-law Nelda Bigby and spouse Billy, and sister-in-law Jo Ann Dean and spouse Robin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. DeBroeck was an avid hunter, fisherman and motorcycle rider, but nothing compared to taking the grandkids out for a ride in the T-Bucket. Known to many as "Big Daddy", his door was always open, but especially to the Woodlawn High School classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982. A life-long resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, Mr. DeBroeck was a proud son of a Navy veteran and as such, took great pride in his staunch patriotism and support of our military service members.
Services for Mr. DeBroeck will be held at Centuries Funeral home on Sunday, February 17, 2019, with visitation at 5:00 p.m. and services at 6:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Davis Foster, Trey Foster, Cory Foster, Bryan Foster, Dewayne Poole and Marty Moss. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Gilbert, Terry Chaler, Paul Wilson and Matt Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the NRA in the name of Barry Joseph DeBroeck.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019