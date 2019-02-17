Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
For more information about
Barry DeBroeck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry DeBroeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry DeBroeck


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry DeBroeck Obituary
Barry DeBroeck

Shreveport - Barry Joseph DeBroeck, age 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2019. Mr. DeBroeck was born on February 24, 1941, to Villa Couvillion DeBroeck and Joseph DeBroeck.

Mr. DeBroeck is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Lynn DeBroeck; two daughters, Kim "Kimmie" DeBroeck Moss and spouse Marty, and Deborah "Dukin" DeBroeck Foster and spouse Davis; four grandchildren, Trey Davis Foster, Joseph Cory Foster and Alexa, Kacee DeBroeck Poole and spouse Dewayne, and Bryan Daniel Foster and Bailey; and three great grandchildren, Gunner Joseph Poole, Gemma Lyn Poole and Landry Kate Poole. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Katie Blanche Garrett; brother-in-law Dave Garrett and spouse Jeri, sister-in-law Nelda Bigby and spouse Billy, and sister-in-law Jo Ann Dean and spouse Robin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. DeBroeck was an avid hunter, fisherman and motorcycle rider, but nothing compared to taking the grandkids out for a ride in the T-Bucket. Known to many as "Big Daddy", his door was always open, but especially to the Woodlawn High School classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982. A life-long resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, Mr. DeBroeck was a proud son of a Navy veteran and as such, took great pride in his staunch patriotism and support of our military service members.

Services for Mr. DeBroeck will be held at Centuries Funeral home on Sunday, February 17, 2019, with visitation at 5:00 p.m. and services at 6:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Davis Foster, Trey Foster, Cory Foster, Bryan Foster, Dewayne Poole and Marty Moss. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Gilbert, Terry Chaler, Paul Wilson and Matt Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the NRA in the name of Barry Joseph DeBroeck.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.