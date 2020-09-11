Barry Errol Edwards Sr.



Shreveport - Barry Errol Edwards, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Zion Rest Cemetery, 4300 Henry St. Open visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.



Mr. Edwards was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 9, 1950 to Collie W. Edwards II and Edna Kennedy Edwards. He was a 1968 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He attended Southern University Shreveport-Bossier and received the B.A. degree from Southern University, Baton Rouge, in 1971 and the Juris Doctorate degree from the Southern University Law School in 1973.



During his legal career, Mr. Edwards worked as Administrative Assistant to the Director of the Dept. of Intergovernmental Relations, a law clerk for the Justice Department, a guest Instructor at Southern University in Shreveport, and served two terms as an Assistant City Attorney of Shreveport. In addition, Mr. Edwards was a member of Stone and Thompson Law Firm until he opened his own practice at the Lighthouse Building in 1977. He served on the boards of the Louisiana Commission of Humanities, NAACP, the Caddo Parish Education Committee for Gifted Children, the Advisory Council for the Caddo Community Action Agency, the United Democratic Campaign Committee, the Caddo-Bossier Legal Aid Society, and the Caddo-Bossier Day Care Association, where he was elected president in 1978.



He was a member of St. John Berchman's Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, and spending quality time with his children. As a public servant, Mr. Edwards used his platform to advocate for civil rights and equity, particularly in the justice system and the electoral process. He will be remembered as a beloved father, brother, and friend, who exuded intelligence, charisma, and style.



Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Collie W. Edwards II; great-grandmother Mrs. Ida W. Edwards; and great-aunt Mrs. Marye E. Rhodes. He is survived by his children, Attorney Barry E. Edwards II, of Atlanta, Georgia, and daughter, Coco Savana Edwards, of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Collie W. Edwards III, of New Orleans, Louisiana; and a host of cousins.



The family would like to express a warm thanks to the doctors and medical staff on the 5th floor Intensive Care Unit at Willis-Knighton Medical Center for their care and compassion.









