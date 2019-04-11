Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose-Neath Southside
More Obituaries for Barry Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Glenn Richards


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Barry Glenn Richards Obituary
Barry Glenn Richards

Keithville, LA - Funeral services for Barry Glenn Richards, 67, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Jerry Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

Barry was born May 16, 1951 in Town Creek, AL and went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He attended Life Tabernacle and Omerta Biker Church.

Barry was preceded in death by his father, Ray Richards; mother, Ruby Davis; and brother, Donny Richards. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Richards; sister, Sherry Parker; brother, Robby Richards; stepsister, Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Barry as pallbearers will be Randy Peters, Jeff Peters, Mark Sparks, Kent McGrew, Allen Walker, and Michael Brewer.

In lieu of flowers, Barry personally requested that donations be made to the love of his life, Carolyn "Boo" Richards.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 11, 2019
