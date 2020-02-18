Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Eden Worship Center
4400 Fairy Ave.
Barry Newton Obituary
Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Eden Worship Center, 4400 Fairy Ave. Bishop J. Gregory Jones, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Newton entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020 after a sudden illness.

He is survived by his wife; Stacy Newton, 7 children, 12 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
