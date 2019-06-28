|
|
Mrs. Beatrice Bates Lake
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Beatrice Bates Lake, 89, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sunrise B.C., 3220 Lakeshore Dr. Dr. Trenton Smith, officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at New Jerusalem B. C. MLK Jr. Dr.
Mrs. Lake entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her sons; Floyd, Earnest, Whit, and Michael, daughters; Jeanetta, Brenda, and Tracy, 24 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019