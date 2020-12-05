Beatrice Lula GiddensBossier City - Beatrice Lula Giddens, age 85, of Bossier City, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Bea was born in Friendship, Arkansas on November 30, 1934, to Bryant and Ruby Lee Cash. She was a faithful member of The Pentecostals of Bossier City and loved her church family dearly. In addition to her love of family and friends, she loved to cook. Bea was often found laughing in the kitchen making food for someone. Her kind and generous spirit leaves a legacy of fond memories for those that knew her.Bea is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herbert Fowler and Daniel Giddens; daughter, Kathy Wisinger; three brothers, Owen, Dennis and Glen Cash; and three sisters, Allie Young, Augusta Reasons, and Joan Jackson.She is survived by her son-in-law, Michael Wisinger and wife, Ginny; granddaughter, Jennifer Carson and husband, Baron; sister, Leona McCauley and husband, Joe; special extended family, Scott, Candy, and Peyton Maddox, Meagan Golden, and Haley Carson; and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service is planned for Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Pentecostals of Bossier CityIn lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Pentecostals of Bossier City - Hope Now Missions, 2833 Viking Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111.