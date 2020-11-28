Beatrice Wilson



Shreveport, LA - Beatrice Wilson of Minden, LA passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents Dewey "Jack" and Carrie Siah and her husband Rolland Wilson of 56 years.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1st at Benevolent Funeral Home, 401 E. Union St., Minden. LA. A graveside service for Beatrice Wilson will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church's Cemetery, in Minden, Louisiana. Pastor Marandalous Holland will officiate the service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store