Belinda Bik-Ying Yeung Chuck
Hermosa Beach, CA - Belinda Bik-Ying Yeung Chuck, a retired school teacher, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Two memorial services will be held for friends and family in Southern and Northern California. An evening service will be held at St. Michael's the Archangel Episcopal Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7pm in El Segundo, CA. A morning service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:00am at San Francisco Free Evangelical Church, 56 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94133 with a reception to follow. Belinda will be interred with husband, Wayne Chuck, in Bozeman, Montana in the summer of 2020.
Belinda was born June 6, 1941, in Beishan, Zhuhai, China to Mr. Joseph Yeut Sut Yeung and Ms. Wai Hing Cheng. She and her 8 siblings grew up in the aftermath of the Japanese invasion of China and the subsequent Chinese civil war that resulted in the rise of the Communist regime in China in 1949. Belinda and her brothers escaped to Hong Kong where she went to school and ultimately became a teacher. She loved teaching primary school students. Belinda met her future husband, Wayne Chuck, in Hong Kong while taking an electronics class that Wayne's brother was teaching. They were married November 26, 1966.
In 1967, Hong Kong was rocked by large-scale riots caused by pro-communist sympathizers. After a bomb went off near Belinda's school, Wayne and Belinda decided to immigrate to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and their children. In February 1969, they moved with their 6-month-old son to Shreveport, Louisiana, to join Wayne's sister, the late Dr. Schuman Yang, a professor at Louisiana Tech University.
In Louisiana, Belinda focused her efforts on raising three children. She also opened and operated a gift store in Shreveport as her children grew up and moved away for college and graduate school. She ultimately went back to help teach at the Montessori School of Shreveport, where she enjoyed educating many students in the 1990s and early 2000s.
After retiring, Wayne and Belinda moved to San Francisco in 2008 and settled in the Mission Bay neighborhood. They enjoyed frequent long walks to explore the city and the wonderfully diverse restaurants (especially Hong Kong style wonton noodle soup, Belinda's favorite). They joined the congregation at San Francisco Free Evangelical Church, and enjoyed hosting church friends regularly at their home for gatherings and fellowship.
Belinda and Wayne traveled the world together with their children, with many adventures across Asia, Europe and North America as well as across the United States. Belinda also traveled many times to Asia and felt particularly thankful to have re-connected with her family living in China, Hong Kong, Canada and the United Kingdom in recent decades. Belinda lived in Manhattan Beach the last two years of her life to be closer to her son as she sought medical treatment. She also made new friends in the South Bay who supported her throughout her journey.
Belinda was most proud of her three children, Evan, Emil and Emmy. Her children are equally proud of the strength, intelligence, determination and sense of humor she demonstrated throughout her life and her battle with cancer. In her final months, she was overjoyed with the arrival of her first grandchild, Cash. She visited him three times in Montana during the first four months of his life.
Belinda is survived by her children, Evan Y. Chuck of Manhattan Beach, CA, Emil Y. Chuck of Cleveland Heights, OH, Emmy Y. Chuck of Bozeman, MT; her grandson Cash William Wayne Quinn of Bozeman, MT; her sisters Pik Ha Yeung and Pik Man Yeung of Zhuhai, China, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and medical professionals at California Hematology Oncology Medical Group, the Legacy Program at Providence Little Company of Mary, Providence TrinityCare Hospice, USC Norris Cancer Center, and City of Hope for the superlative care Belinda received during her journey. The family expresses its deep gratitude to Antonia Paragas, her caregiver for more than a year. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation, St. Michael's the Archangel Episcopal Church of El Segundo, or San Francisco Free Evangelical Church.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019