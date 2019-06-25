|
|
Belvia Stelly
Shreveport - Belvia Stelly, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 75 years old. Born on August 5, 1943 in Ashland, LA. Belvia grew up in Natchitoches, LA, graduating from Natchitoches High School. She has lived in Shreveport, LA since she was 19. Belvia loved the outdoors, gardening and watching sports.
She was known for her hugs and she gave the world a smile each and every day. She was always helping others along the way. She will be missed greatly by those whom she loved and those who loved her.
Belvia is survived by her daughter Lisa Stelly, son David Stelly and granddaughter Jena Stelly, Sister-in-Law Mildred Walker and many nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended family of the late Toni Colvin.
A special thanks to Jennifer Tatum Peters, Andrea Tatum, Nita Tatum and the entire Garden Park staff, for the wonderful care they provided over the last 10 years. Special thanks to Dr. Sandra Pruitt-Hayes and her team, for all the years of speech therapy at the Mollie Webb Speech and Hearing Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Garden Park Nursing Home Activities Center. (318-688-0961)
Published in Shreveport Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019