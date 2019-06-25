Services
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
Resources
More Obituaries for Belvia Stelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belvia Stelly


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Belvia Stelly Obituary
Belvia Stelly

Shreveport - Belvia Stelly, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 75 years old. Born on August 5, 1943 in Ashland, LA. Belvia grew up in Natchitoches, LA, graduating from Natchitoches High School. She has lived in Shreveport, LA since she was 19. Belvia loved the outdoors, gardening and watching sports.

She was known for her hugs and she gave the world a smile each and every day. She was always helping others along the way. She will be missed greatly by those whom she loved and those who loved her.

Belvia is survived by her daughter Lisa Stelly, son David Stelly and granddaughter Jena Stelly, Sister-in-Law Mildred Walker and many nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended family of the late Toni Colvin.

A special thanks to Jennifer Tatum Peters, Andrea Tatum, Nita Tatum and the entire Garden Park staff, for the wonderful care they provided over the last 10 years. Special thanks to Dr. Sandra Pruitt-Hayes and her team, for all the years of speech therapy at the Mollie Webb Speech and Hearing Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Garden Park Nursing Home Activities Center. (318-688-0961)
Published in Shreveport Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now