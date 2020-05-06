|
Dr. Ben Benoit Singletary
Shreveport - On Friday evening, May 1, 2020, Dr. Ben Benoit Singletary, loving husband, father of three and grandfather of five, transitioned to Heaven at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.
"Dr. Ben" was born on October 22, 1932 in Winnfield, Louisiana, to Archie Fairly Singletary, Sr. (Sugartown, Louisiana) and Lula Love Singletary (Alabama). He graduated from Winnfield High School in 1951. After graduating from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Ben served his country in the Army as a First Lieutenant from 1955 - 1958. On August 3, 1957, he married his college sweetheart, Esther Joyce Lindsay (Baker, Louisiana). He received his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1962 and completed his internship and residency at Confederate Memorial Hospital in Shreveport. He was in private practice as an OB/GYN from 1966 to 1983 and then strictly gynecology from 1983 until 1994 at Willis Knighton Hospital. In 1990, he served as President of the Shreveport Medical Society.
Dr. Ben was passionate about helping others: providing care for his many patients over the years, his church (Ford Park Baptist Church), ministering to the poor in southern Mexico (Chairman of the Board of the Mexican Indian Training Center), his city of Shreveport (fostering the "December on the Red" holiday lighting program and the "Gateway Project" which installed flags and foliage at the intersection of I-20 and 3132), sports of any kind -- especially football (LSU and New Orleans Saints), fishing with his big brother Archie at their houseboats on Lake O' the Pines, spending time with his grandchildren and singing old hymns.
Dr. Ben was preceded in death by his father and mother; his two older brothers, Archie and Charles; and by his beloved grandson Benjamin Patrick Michael (2009). He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Esther; his three daughters: Laura Singletary Holifield and her husband Mark (Magnolia, Texas); Toni Singletary Johnson (Fayetteville, Arkansas); Tara Singletary Osborne and her husband David (Keithville, Louisiana), He is also survived by four of his five grandchildren: Kristin Elise Holifield (Austin, Texas), Hannah Lindsay Holifield (Nashville, Tennessee), Joshua David Osborne (Keithville, Louisiana) and Joseph Caleb Osborne (Keithville, Louisiana) as well as a nephew Steve Singletary (Benton, Louisiana) and nieces Terri Singletary Drummond (Shreveport, Louisiana), Jennifer Merrywell ( Burleson, Texas) and many great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mexican Indian Training Center, The Gideons or Ford Park Baptist Church.
A graveside service officiated by Dr. Murry Hodge will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12 o'clock noon at Centuries Memorial Park . Pallbearers will be David Osborne, Joshua Osborne, Joseph Osborne, Jon Rose, Steve Singletary and Tommy Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Ronnie Bergeron, Dr. Bill Bickham, Tommy Birk, Dan Hall, Mark Hall, Al Harper, Terry Hayes, Mark Holifield, Jonathan Lewis, Dalton Monroe, Colton Monroe, Bobby Pugh and Dr. Bo Worley.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Bill Bickham and his nurse Gloria, the EMTs from fire station #18, the staff at LSU Oschner Stroke Center, Garden Court Rehab; Dr. Aura, Willis Knighton Bossier Step Down Unit, Cornerstone Hospital and Southern Care Hospice, Laurinda Salts and Barbara Walker for their phenomenal care of him and the many prayer warriors who have prayed for our family. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Born during the Great Depression, God graced Ben by sparing him from the uncertainty of the days ahead.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." "...away from the body and at home with the Lord." "Dr. Ben", "Dad", "Poppie", "Pops", "Papaw" is present and at home.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020