Mr. Benjamin Burks, Jr.
Shreveport - Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Stonewall B.C., 807 Eatman St. Pastor Ulyess Reed, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Open visitation will be from '12 to 4 p.m., Friday at Stonewall B.C.
Mr. Burks entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Traci Burks, sister; Travine B. Williams, brother; Michael Burks, 6 nieces, 1 nephew, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.