Benjamin Norman Davidson, Jr.
Shreveport - Ben Davidson passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born April 24, 1928, in Dover Delaware, to Benjamin and Gertrude Harrington Davidson. Ben attended the University of Delaware and served as a Staff Sargent in the U. S. Air Force. While in the Air Force, he met a nursing student who captured his heart. Ben and Emma married July 4, 1953. He jokingly told everyone he lost his independence on Independence Day. He retired from the Architectural firm of William J. Colbert and was a partner at Shoemaker-Colbert-Brodnax, an Architects and Engineers firm.
Ben was an active member, Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion and a greeter at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. For over sixty years he served in numerous positions as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the Grand Knight of Council 3407, Warden, Advocate, State Financial Secretary, Faithful Navigator and State Deputy for Louisiana. He was the Chairman of the CYLA (Catholic Youth Leadership Award) program and YEP (Youth Expansion Program). Ben always gave unselfishly of himself to serve the Lord and his fellow man. He loved Halloween and created amazing haunted houses for Sr. Margaret's children, was chairman for the Taste of Shreveport which raised money for Holy Angels Residential Facility and dressed as Beulah the clown to entertain the children and adults. For years and up until late last year, he helped the church with bingo at the nursing homes, ushered at the Little Theater and various other venues in town and worked at Holy Trinity's cake walk. He loved the Lord, his Catholic faith, his hand-holding, costume-wearing, dance partner and soul mate, spending time with his family, Easter campouts and the Knights of Columbus. He was an amazing father and an inspiration to many!
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Emma Hebert Davidson; his daughter, Constance Fay "Connie"; great granddaughters, Cali and Melanie Brown; his parents; his sister, Fay Graham; and son-in-law, Sam Balistrella. Left to cherish wonderful memories are his son, Peter and his wife, Roslyn and children, Elizabeth and husband, Trent and children, Krista, Mason and Jordan, Katherine and Daniel, Robert and wife, Karla, Patrick and wife, Sandy and son, Parker and Stephen; his son, Larry and his wife, Kim and children, Devin and husband, Brian and children, Audrey and Jake, Ashley and fiancé, James and daughter, Kinley, Jason, Desiree and husband, Chris and children, Emery and Christian; his daughter, Linda Balistrella and daughters, Amanda and Amy; his son, Philip; his son Stephen and his wife, Maria and children, Jeremy and wife, Taylor and Meredith; his son, Paul and children, Laura and Kimberly and their mother, Melissa; his son, John and his wife, Val and children, Colt and Rhett; his son, Christopher and his wife, Flora and children, Cory, Aaron, Mason and Eli; and his son, Richard and wife, Rebekah and children, Emily and husband, Billy, and Aaron; and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring their grandfather as pallbearers will be: Trent, Patrick, Stephen, Brian, Jason, Chris, Jeremy, and Aaron. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben's other grandson's: Mason, Robert, Parker, Jake, Christian, Colt, Rhett, Cory, Aaron, Mason, Eli, and Billy.
A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family members and a memorial mass and celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, the Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at stjosephchurch.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ben's name to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105.
Shreveport - Ben Davidson passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born April 24, 1928, in Dover Delaware, to Benjamin and Gertrude Harrington Davidson. Ben attended the University of Delaware and served as a Staff Sargent in the U. S. Air Force. While in the Air Force, he met a nursing student who captured his heart. Ben and Emma married July 4, 1953. He jokingly told everyone he lost his independence on Independence Day. He retired from the Architectural firm of William J. Colbert and was a partner at Shoemaker-Colbert-Brodnax, an Architects and Engineers firm.
Ben was an active member, Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion and a greeter at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. For over sixty years he served in numerous positions as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the Grand Knight of Council 3407, Warden, Advocate, State Financial Secretary, Faithful Navigator and State Deputy for Louisiana. He was the Chairman of the CYLA (Catholic Youth Leadership Award) program and YEP (Youth Expansion Program). Ben always gave unselfishly of himself to serve the Lord and his fellow man. He loved Halloween and created amazing haunted houses for Sr. Margaret's children, was chairman for the Taste of Shreveport which raised money for Holy Angels Residential Facility and dressed as Beulah the clown to entertain the children and adults. For years and up until late last year, he helped the church with bingo at the nursing homes, ushered at the Little Theater and various other venues in town and worked at Holy Trinity's cake walk. He loved the Lord, his Catholic faith, his hand-holding, costume-wearing, dance partner and soul mate, spending time with his family, Easter campouts and the Knights of Columbus. He was an amazing father and an inspiration to many!
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Emma Hebert Davidson; his daughter, Constance Fay "Connie"; great granddaughters, Cali and Melanie Brown; his parents; his sister, Fay Graham; and son-in-law, Sam Balistrella. Left to cherish wonderful memories are his son, Peter and his wife, Roslyn and children, Elizabeth and husband, Trent and children, Krista, Mason and Jordan, Katherine and Daniel, Robert and wife, Karla, Patrick and wife, Sandy and son, Parker and Stephen; his son, Larry and his wife, Kim and children, Devin and husband, Brian and children, Audrey and Jake, Ashley and fiancé, James and daughter, Kinley, Jason, Desiree and husband, Chris and children, Emery and Christian; his daughter, Linda Balistrella and daughters, Amanda and Amy; his son, Philip; his son Stephen and his wife, Maria and children, Jeremy and wife, Taylor and Meredith; his son, Paul and children, Laura and Kimberly and their mother, Melissa; his son, John and his wife, Val and children, Colt and Rhett; his son, Christopher and his wife, Flora and children, Cory, Aaron, Mason and Eli; and his son, Richard and wife, Rebekah and children, Emily and husband, Billy, and Aaron; and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring their grandfather as pallbearers will be: Trent, Patrick, Stephen, Brian, Jason, Chris, Jeremy, and Aaron. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben's other grandson's: Mason, Robert, Parker, Jake, Christian, Colt, Rhett, Cory, Aaron, Mason, Eli, and Billy.
A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family members and a memorial mass and celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, the Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at stjosephchurch.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ben's name to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.