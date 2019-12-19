|
Bennie J. Calcote
Shreveport - Bennie J. Calcote, 62, (aka "Mama Bear"), gained her angel wings on 12/15/19 due to a sudden illness.
MaMa Bear was born and raised in Shreveport, La. She is survived by her 4 boys, Allen, Charlie, J.P. and her favorite child Ernie "butt" (fur baby). A celebration of life will be 1 pm Sat. 12/21/19 Columbia Park in Shreveport, La. at the gazebo. Flowers can be delivered starting at 10am the morning of at said location.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019