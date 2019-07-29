|
|
Berna Dean Barfield Taylor
Shreveport, LA - Berna Dean Barfield Taylor, 95, joined our Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019. Her final days were filled with joyful visits with family and friends. Berna Dean was faithful in her service to the Lord, and in return, He gave her a beautiful, blessed life. Her family like to say, "It's good to be Mawmaw!"
She was married to her husband, H. V. Taylor for 34 years before his passing in 1982 and is survived by her daughter, Brenda Isaacs, and Brenda's children, Scott Isaacs - with his wife Leah and their sons Scotty and Matthew - and Ashley Johnson - with her husband Wayne and their son Antonio - along with Berna Dean's honorary daughters, Marilyn Fleming and Phyllis Hanson.
Berna Dean could always be found at the church. From teaching Sunday school, leading GAs, singing in the choir, and baking her famous cake for Happy Hearts, her joy in the Lord could be seen by all. She was a homemaker and phenomenal seamstress with a kind and gentle spirit that was described as "sweet" by everyone she met.
Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Southside on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Woodridge Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Forest Park West Cemetery. Her pallbearers will be Scott Isaacs, Wayne Johnson, Russell Adams, Bruce Williams, Bob Rodgers, and Doug Marrs.
Berna Dean's family wishes to thank everyone who has enriched her life throughout the years, most notably the congregation of Woodridge Baptist Church, with sincere appreciation to the extraordinary love and compassionate care shown to her by Garden Park Nursing Home, Christus Highland Hospital, and Christus Grace Home. Please know that we thank the Lord in prayer for each one of you and you have not only blessed Berna Dean, but also her entire family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her beloved Happy Hearts Ministry at Woodridge Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA.
"But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him." - 1 Corinthians 2:9
Published in Shreveport Times on July 29, 2019