Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport - Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71109
(318) 631-0203
Bernice Palmer
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church
7480 Greenwood Rd.
Shreveport, LA
Bernice Jeanette Palmer


1926 - 2019
Bernice Jeanette Palmer

Shreveport - Bernice Jeanette Palmer peacefully transitioned this life at her home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She was born June 12, 1926 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Webb and Estelle (Osborne) Hardy. Bernice met and married Emory Palmer and they were blessed with three sons.

Bernice received her undergraduate degree from Tuskegee University. She later received her Master of Education from Prairie View A & M University. After serving for many years as an educator for the Caddo Parish School System, Mrs. Palmer retired as the Coordinator for the Caddo Parish School District.

A devout Christian, Mother Palmer was a founding member of the Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Palmer, a son Emory Darryl Palmer and a grandson Quinton D. Palmer.

Leaving behind to carry on her legacy are 2 sons: Dwight Hardy Palmer and wife Loretta of Van Nuys, California and Dwayne Palmer of Shreveport, Louisiana; six grandchildren: Devin D. Palmer, Duriel Palmer, and Dustin Palmer all of Shreveport, Louisiana, Ahjeron Palmer of Van Nuys, California, Douglas Palmer and Dana Palmer of Richardson, Texas; 10 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Rd. Shreveport, Louisiana. 71119. Interment to follow at Forest Park Cemetery- West.

Mrs. Palmer will have a family hour at Winnfield Funeral Home on Thursday September19, 2019 6PM-7:30PM
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 19, 2019
