|
|
Bernice Johnson
Shreveport, LA - Bernice Geraldine Johnson, 91, joyously entered heaven's gates on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born December 2, 1928 in St Louis, MO, she lived a long life of caring for and bringing joy to others. Some of her most memorable qualities are her love for God, family and friends, her selflessness, an ability to work tirelessly, positive attitude and generosity. Bee was best known for her gift of loving people and seeing beauty in everyone. She was a member of Life Church in Shreveport for over 35 years where she happily served in a variety of ways.
Bee was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Geraldine Steffen, of St Louis, MO; one sibling, Betty Steffen, of St Louis, MO; husband of 72 years, Donald R. Johnson of Shreveport, LA; daughters, Sharon Hernandez of Shreveport, LA and Donna LaBiche of Lafayette, LA; son-in-law Harry LaBiche of Lafayette, LA; and granddaughter, Kiersten Stegall of Kilgore, TX; Left to cherish her memory is her son-in-law and caretaker, Lee Hernandez of Shreveport; granddaughters, Courtney James (Donovan) of Gloster, LA, Tanya Stanley (Michael) of Kilgore, TX, and Stefani Polak (Brian); great-grandchildren, Brittany (Ranse), Joshua, Nathan, Corbin, Caedon, Caelob, Cohen, Pamela and David; and great-great-grandsons, Carter, Everest and Levi.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020