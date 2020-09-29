Bert C. Hogg
On September 23, 2020, Bert C. Hogg went to join his Lord and his beloved mother in Heaven. He was born August 3, 1946 and grew up in Alexandria, LA, where he excelled at sports. He graduated LA Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering but decided to pursue a law degree from LSU. Bert practiced law in Ruston for 48 years where he was renowned for his expertise in the oil and gas field. His dedication and passion for his work was known to all and, unfortunately, to the chagrin of his wife. His clients will remember his attention to detail and responsiveness and that he was always available seven days a week. He was someone they trusted and relied upon.
His in-laws and friends will remember his generosity and sense of humor. He was loved as a son and a brother by his in-laws. For those who didn't know him well, he appeared reserved; for those he knew well he could entertain with his great imitations or by breaking into a moon walk or river dance clogging. He was known as an honorable and respectable man who kept his word and he would be proud to be remembered that way. Lest it be forgotten, he was always a dapper dresser who was not afraid of color.
In addition to his passion for his work, Bert loved hunting and traveling. He was so enamored with Jackson Hole and Yellowstone that he recreated that atmosphere at his office, which resembled a showcase from out West. Whether he was rafting down the Colorado River, snowmobiling in Yellowstone, four-wheeling in Colorado or planning his next hunt, Bert enjoyed having a good time. Bert's trophy elk was so large his law library could not accommodate it so it had to be remounted.
Bert was a voracious reader throughout his life. When he discovered the existence of audible books, he switched to listening. Because he was computer challenged, he never mastered the art of downloading books and relied on his ever-patient executive assistant, Veda Diamond, who dedicatedly worked for him for 37 years.
Bert is survived by his adored wife of 30 years, Rebecca Frasier Hogg, Rebecca loved the fact that he never told her what to do, where to go, or asked when was supper. Bert is also survived by his adoring sister, Gail Hogg, and is preceded in death by his parents, Zilda Hogg Cox and Leon Hogg. Bert would have greatly appreciated the outpouring of support his friends have extended to his wife during this emotional time.
Due to the impact of COVID, Bert's memorial service has been postponed until it is possible for everybody who wishes to attend.
