Bertha Jimison

Mrs. Bertha JimisonShreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Bertha Lee Jimison, 73, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Elizabeth B.C. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m. at Heavenly Gates.Mrs. Jimison entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020.Mrs. Jimison leaves to cherish her memory her two children Brittani Jimison Shabazz (Arthur) and Thurston Carrington Jimison. Her brothers, Charles Coleman, Rev. Joseph L. Coleman (Joyce), and Jeremiah Coleman (Eura) and her sister Mary Coleman Godfrey (Ivan) as well as host of nieces, nephews and friends.