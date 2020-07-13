1/1
Bertha Mae Roberts
1931 - 2020
Bertha Mae Roberts

Shreveport, LA - Bertha Roberts age 88, passed away on July 12, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mrs. Roberts was born to Glenn and Allie Ingram on September 11, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a longtime member of Pinecroft Baptist Church.

Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Crawford Roberts; parents; brother, Richard Ingram and wife Betty; sister, Glynne Brooks and husband Paul; nephew, Richard Ingram, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Roberts; and a host of nieces and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
