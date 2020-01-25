Services
Bertram "Bert" Locke

Bossier City - A memorial service to celebrate the life of TSgt Bertram L. Locke will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Barksdale AFB at Chapel 1, 275 Barksdale Blvd. E., Barksdale AFB, LA. (please contact Judi Matlick: [email protected] or visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com for details on base clearance if you are wanting to attend)

Bert was born in Hollis, NH on July 25, 1935. He graduated from Hollis High School and joined the US Air Force in 1954. He retired after 20 years of service. Bert went on to work at Channels 3 and 6 as an engineer. He had a passion for HAM radios, and computers. He liked to travel, RV, and make homemade ice cream using original recipes from the family business, Locke's Ice Cream.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Bertha Locke and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ed Murphy.

Bert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alma Locke; nieces and nephews, James Murphy, Diane LeBonte, Judi, Steve, Tim and David Matlick and brother-in-law, Jack Matlick and their families as well as extended family members and loved ones.

The family would like to thank their Barksdale Air Force Base Chapel family for their support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Base Chapel at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=5e6a46 or by check payable to: Barksdale CTOFPROT
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
