On April 6, 2020, caring mother, beloved friend, and kind spirit Betsy Jean Cason, affectionately called "Baby Sister", transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord in Shreveport, Louisiana. Born May 24, 1939, to the union, of Lindsey and Daisy Beatrice Cason. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Verda Lee.



She is survived by her daughter Roselyn Nicole Cason-Marcus, granddaughter Nicole Alexandra Marcus, great-' granddaughter Amelia-Rose Roberts, siblings 8obbye Ellis, Patsy Jewel Morris, Lindsey "Lydia" Atkins, Mable Jean McMillon, Herman (Annie, whom she loved like a sister) Cason, Gary Cason; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and a trove of friends in the United States and United Kingdom.



Betsy loved learning. She spent her life pursuing the heights of education and sharing her passion for education with others. After graduating from Logansport Rosenwald High School, Betsy became one of the first in the Cason family to attend university. She attended Grambling State University, receiving two Master's degrees in the Arts and Education (Kappa Delta Pi), and embarked on a Ph.D. program at Teachers College, Columbia University.



In the ear]y 1960s, Betsy relocated to the East Coast and settled in the New York tri-state area where she remained for close to 50 years teaching a range of students ages three through junior high school. Certified as a teacher during the Civil Rights era, for Betsy, teaching was a form of activism. She spent her entire career mentoring and encouraging young people to pursue their dreams in the face of racial tension and economic obstacles. Upon retiring in 2009, Betsy moved to Shreveport, Louisiana and continued to focus on education. She taught adult literacy as a volunteer at Centenary College, receiving an award as Enhanced Learning Tutor of the Year.



Throughout her life because she loved the Lord Betsy donated her time and resources to charitable causes. She was a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church in the Bronx, New York then led by long time servant Reverend Dr. Nathaniel Tyler Lloyd. In her later years, she became a member of Word of Life Center in Shreveport, under the leadership of Reverend Sam Carr, where she received an Associate of Ministry diploma.



Although Betsy gave birth to only one daughter, she was a mother figure to many. She will be remembered for her deep belief in God, unceasing generosity, positive joyful laughter, quick wit, wisdom, and above all her abiding and unconditional family.









