Betsye Jean Cordaro
Shreveport - Betsye Jean Cordaro entered into Heaven's Gate on January 29, 2020 at the age of 92. She is now with her Heavenly Father, her husband, parents and two sons.
Betsye Jean was born on November 9, 1927 in Smithland, Texas to Ruby and Braden Moseley. She attended Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Texas where she was named Football Sweetheart. Soon after graduating, she moved to Shreveport where she attended nursing school for a short time and worked at a small local department store. Shortly thereafter, a friend arranged a blind date with a very handsome Italian named Anthony who swept her off her feet. They married after a brief courtship and over the next 14 years, the only child from a tiny town in East Texas was blessed with a large family of six children, to whom she lovingly and unselfishly devoted the remainder of her life.
In 1988, after Anthony passed away, she became an integral part of the family business, Tony's Beverages, and worked there for the next 30 years until the age of 90. She seldom missed a day. During that time, she exhibited the strongest of work ethics, working six days a week from early morning until late afternoon, always wanting to set a good example. She filled many roles there; office manager, bookkeeper, gift basket designer, and lunch lady for the employees. She was loved by the customers, many of whom said their favorite part of shopping at Tony's was the opportunity to visit with her. She treated everyone with warmth and kindness and never met a stranger.
Betsye Jean was an avid reader, an excellent cook, enjoyed doing crafts, writing poetry, and in the last two years of her life discovered a new passion for coloring. She was thrilled when anyone would present her with a new coloring book and took great pride in turning each and every picture into a work of art. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially strays, bringing home many over the years. She spoiled them all and even cooked for them. She also loved listening to pretty music by artists from the past such as Ray Charles, Patsy Cline, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra.
One of Betsye Jean's favorite sayings was a quote from Lou Gehrig, "I'm the luckiest person on the face of the earth." She loved her life and was grateful for all the blessings, both big and small, that God had given her. But in the eyes of her family, they were the lucky ones. She was kind, caring, patient, generous, compassionate, wise, had a great sense of humor, and was the perfect role model. She was the epitome of class and grace and a truly beautiful mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony John Cordaro and her two sons, Chris Cordaro and Michael Cordaro.
She will be sorely missed by her survivors, all of whom loved her dearly: two sons, Joseph "Bubba" Cordaro and wife, Sunny and Emile Cordaro and wife, Sherry; two daughters, Kathy Schafer and husband, Larry and Julie Aillet and husband, Joe; daughter-in-law, Debbie Cordaro; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Marshall Street Chapel, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Father Charles Glorioso. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Honoring Betsye Jean as pallbearers will be Anthony Cordaro, Joseph Cordaro, Phillip Cordaro, John Bonomo, Joe Aillet, and Larry Schafer. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Sammy Fertitta, Mike Harper, Mike Lombardino and Ernest Palmisano.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to their favorite animal welfare organization or .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020