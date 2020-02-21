|
|
Bette Davidson
A funeral service for Bette Davidson will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home, interment will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Bro. James Runnels will be officiating the services. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home.
Bette Davidson, 78 of DeBerry, Texas was born on June 29, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to her parents, Lee James Stokes and Helen Rosenblath Stokes. Mrs. Davidson passed away peacefully at her home in DeBerry, Texas on February 19, 2020. Bette married the love of her life, Jerry Davidson on August 16th, they had two beautiful daughters, Shannon and Leslie. Mrs. Davidson graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor's Degree in education. If you knew Mrs. Davidson you knew she loved her family above all else. She was a very loyal person, if you needed her she was always there. Mrs. Davidson was an avid reader and dog lover. During her free time she loved spending time with her grandsons playing board games. Mrs. Davidson was an elementary school teacher for 30+ years and was known as "Mrs. D" to all her beloved students at Elysian Fields Elementary.
Mrs. Davidson is survived by her husband, Jerry Harmon Davidson; children, Shannon Lee Davidson and Leslie Davidson Parker; grandchildren, Reed Harmon Parker, Jackson "Jax" Lee Parker; niece, Hillary Davidson; nephews, Terry Davidson and Kirk Davidson; cousins, Toy Melton, Mona and James Campbell, Angela Campbell Koonce, Rick Campbell.
Mrs. Davidson is preceded in death by her mother and father, Helen Rosenblath Stokes and Lee James Stokes.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020