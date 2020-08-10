Bette Jo MabryShreveport, LA - Bette Jo "Aunt Bette Jo" Mabry was born August 16, 1932 in Ruston, LA to W.P. and Floread Mabry. She graduated from Fair Park High School and Midwest Christian College in Oklahoma City, Ok with a degree in Christian Education. When she returned to Shreveport from college, she began her banking career at First National Bank, Premier Bank and Bank One. Bette Jo always tried to do her best in every area of her life. Because of her work ethic she was promoted to assistant cashier then was one of the first female officers in the bank. Miss Mabry retired from Bank One on August 31, 1997 after forty one years of service. During her years of working she took care of her mother and her brother.Bette Jo was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. She loved children and devoted her life to them. She orchestrated Christmas and Easter Programs. She taught bible class and vacation bible school. One of her favorite jobs was to bake her famous chocolate chip cookies.Bette Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother in law, Billie and Frank McGuire; brother, James Mabry and brother in law, Gordan Oglesby.Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Linda (husband, Bill) Kincaid and sister, Barbara Oglesby; her nieces, Flo (husband, Glenn) Woods, Esther (husband , Victor) Saschz and Dorcas Williamson.Bette Jo loved to give Strong hugs to her great nieces and nephews. She cherished pictures of her nine great great nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the Guest House and Regional Hospice staff for their care of our "beloved" Bette Jo. A special thanks to Jean Hayes our loving friend.Graveside services for Betty Jo will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Forest Park East Cemetery with Bro. Bill Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 9:00 am till 10:30am at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel.