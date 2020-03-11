Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Missionary Baptist Church
5580 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Heritage Missionary Baptist Church
5580 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, LA
Bettie Ford


1938 - 2020
Bettie Ford Obituary
Bettie Ford

Shreveport, LA - Bettie Rains Ford age 81, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mrs. Ford was born to John Herschell and Matilda Luvicie Wilcox Woodall on May 4, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry E. Rains, Sr.; second husband, Charlie Ford; parents; and sisters, Helen Louise Foster and Doris Elaine Woodall. She is survived by her children, Jerry "Butch" E. Rains, Jr. special friend Lisa McBride, Susan Leach and husband Dan, Stacie Getgood and husband David, Donny Davis, Brenda Parker and husband James, Shawn Ford and wife Tessa, Kat Arnold and husband Dean; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 , at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church, 5580 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Cole Milton, Pastor of Heritage Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Jerry Hodge, Pastor of University Church of Church and Kat Arnold will be officiating the service. Rachel Faye Triplet will be the Vocalist for the service. Honoring Mrs. Ford as pallbearers will be Dan Leach, David Leach, Dean Arnold, Danny Triplet, Trey Rains and Shadrack Eddleman. Graveside services will follow at Spring Ridge Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
