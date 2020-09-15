Bettie J. Harrison



Shreveport, LA - Mrs. Bettie J. Harrison passed away on September 11, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Bettie was born December 23, 1933 in Bloomburg, TX. She was married to her beloved husband William for 65 years. Bettie was a bookkeeper for several Shreveport business and had her own wallpaper store for several years.



Bettie especially enjoyed being a military wife. She loved to travel and loved it when they were based in Rushden, England and Toul, France as well as several stateside Air Force bases. She continued to travel when possible in her later years, returning to England to visit old friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie A. and Winnie M. Webb; brothers, Jimmy and John T. Webb. She is survived by her husband, William Harrison; daughter, Tina Harrison; sister, Jane A. Maddox (Clyde); brother, Bill Webb (Christine) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her best friend Ella Warrington (Bill) is also left to cherish her memory.



A memorial service will be held at Ida United Methodist Church, 6874 Cedar Lane, Ida, LA on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the services will be Rev. Jerry A. Means.









