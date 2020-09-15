1/1
Bettie J. Harrison
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie J. Harrison

Shreveport, LA - Mrs. Bettie J. Harrison passed away on September 11, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Bettie was born December 23, 1933 in Bloomburg, TX. She was married to her beloved husband William for 65 years. Bettie was a bookkeeper for several Shreveport business and had her own wallpaper store for several years.

Bettie especially enjoyed being a military wife. She loved to travel and loved it when they were based in Rushden, England and Toul, France as well as several stateside Air Force bases. She continued to travel when possible in her later years, returning to England to visit old friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie A. and Winnie M. Webb; brothers, Jimmy and John T. Webb. She is survived by her husband, William Harrison; daughter, Tina Harrison; sister, Jane A. Maddox (Clyde); brother, Bill Webb (Christine) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her best friend Ella Warrington (Bill) is also left to cherish her memory.

A memorial service will be held at Ida United Methodist Church, 6874 Cedar Lane, Ida, LA on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the services will be Rev. Jerry A. Means.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centuries Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved