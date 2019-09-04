|
Bettie Newton Rogers
- - Graveside services for Bettie Newton Rogers will be at 11AM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Cemetery, Shreveport, LA with Bro. Tommy Patton officiating under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria. Bettie Newton Rogers, 84, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Alexandria, LA. She was preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Fannie Newton; husband, Jimmy Lee Rogers; brother, Jessie Newton; sister, Lanell Breithaupt; and nephew, Eric Breithaupt. Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Jerry Newton and wife Lynn of Pine Bluff, AR; brother-n-law, Lee Breithaupt; nephew, Tracy Breithaupt and wife Julie and his step daughter, Helen Casey Wilkinson; and nephew, Jay Newton. Special thanks to her caretakers including Mrs. Phyllis, Lori Randall and Serenity Home Health hospice nurse Brittney. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 4, 2019