Bettie Virginia Jackson Shelton



Shreveport, LA - Visitation for Bettie Virginia Jackson Shelton will be Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport. On Tuesday, May 14, a spiritual visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N. Market St., Shreveport. A Catholic Mass will begin at 10 a.m.



Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 14, at 12:30 p.m. at Good Exchange Baptist Church in McLeod, Texas, on Country Road 4567, off Myrtis Texas Line Road. A reception will follow there.



Pallbearers are Bettie's children, Melinda, Charles, Randy and John Paul Shelton; grandson Cody Shelton; and adopted son Tommy Adgate. Honorary pallbearers are Pete Phillips, Sammy Ferguson, Jeff Jackson and Roy Dawson.



Bettie was born in Shreveport on July 18, 1934 and died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, following post-surgery complications.



Bettie is survived by her life-long sweetheart, Ted Shelton, whom she married 66 years ago. This loving couple passed on their faith in God, compassion for others, strong work ethic, and family devotion to their children and everyone blessed with knowing them. Bettie and Ted's children are: Teddy Shelton Jr., who passed away in Sept. 2006 after an accidental fall at the family home; Melinda Shelton and partner Shawn King of New Orleans, LA; Charles Shelton and wife, Renee of Karnack, Texas; Randy Shelton and wife, Lani of McLeod, Texas, and John Paul and wife, Amiee of Atlanta, Texas. Their grandchildren are Misty Shelton Phillips and husband Peter of Covington, Tenn.; Wendy Shelton, deceased; Cody Shelton and wife Anna of McLeod; Hope Shelton and fiancée Jesse Traylor of Austin, TX; Katherine and Victoria Shelton, Karnack; and Alyssa Shelton, McLeod; step-grandchildren Chelsea Clements and husband Blake, Embeth Hanson, and Tilly Redin, Atlanta. Great-grandchildren are Levi, Cidney and Travis Phillips, Samuel and Julia Shelton, and Ellie Clements.



Bettie was born and raised in Shreveport and attended St. Vincent's Academy. She was devoted to her family: parents Bettie Flournoy Jackson and Preston C. Jackson, and siblings Preston Jackson Jr. of Shreveport, Margaret Jackson Lucas of Denver, and Kelso L. Jackson of Seattle, all deceased.



Bettie dedicated her life to Ted and their extended families, countless friends, and church family at St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was a skilled seamstress, cake decorator, cook and baker, master of juggling 100 things at once and getting each done. Bettie and Ted pinched quarters and dimes for vacations to Denver to see her sister Margaret, brother-in-law Carl, niece Kathy, and nephews David, Gary and Lance. Travels took them to Seattle to visit her brother Kelso, sister-in-law Julie, niece Beth, and nephews Kelly, Chris and Steve.



Bettie and Ted extended their love to many youngsters, including nephew Jeff Jackson and his sisters, Terry and Sonia; and helped to raise granddaughters Wendy, Misty and Alyssa. When Wendy was diagnosed with cancer, Bettie and Ted put their faith and dedication to work caring for her, including stays at in Memphis. Wendy passed away in November 1988. Wendy's and her dad Teddy's deaths were a blow, but again Bettie's faith kept her strong and focused on helping others. She never put herself first.



In lieu of flowers, Bettie always said she wants family and friends to donate to in Wendy's memory, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by calling (800)608-7836.