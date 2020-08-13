Mrs. Betty "Diane" Adams
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Betty "Diane" Adams (Big Auntie) will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson Chapel, 3038 Hollywood Ave. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson.
Mrs. Adams entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020.
She is survived by her son; Jason Greene, daughter-in-law; Monica, 2.5 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 10 nieces, 12 nephews, other relatives and friends.