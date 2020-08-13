1/1
Betty "Diane" Adams
Mrs. Betty "Diane" Adams

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Betty "Diane" Adams (Big Auntie) will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson Chapel, 3038 Hollywood Ave. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Zion Baptist John H. Wilson.

Mrs. Adams entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020.

She is survived by her son; Jason Greene, daughter-in-law; Monica, 2.5 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 10 nieces, 12 nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Zion Baptist John H. Wilson Chapel
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Zion Baptist John H. Wilson Chapel
