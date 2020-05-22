|
|
Betty Barron Whittington
Shreveport - On May 20, 2020, Betty Barron Whittington, 90, was reunited with her husband of 68 years, Richard Arlen Whittington. Surrounded by those that preceded her in death: her parents, brother, extended family, and many loved ones, she was welcomed into the arms of the Lord. She was a lifelong student of the Bible and longed for this reunion.
Betty was born on November 11,1929, in Shreveport to her parents, Harvey Earl and Ruth Barron and her brother, Earl. She attended Fair Park High School where she met and married Dick Whittington. They lived for a short time in Bismarck, North Dakota, where Dick worked in the oil business with his brother, Jim Whittington, before returning to Shreveport where they attended Queensborough Baptist Church. They retired to Guymon, Oklahoma for several years. Shreveport continued to be home and they returned to live out the remainder of their lives always supporting and sharing the word of God.
She is survived by three daughters: Jan Lea and her husband, Paul Lea, Carol Marchive and her husband, Lauren Marchive, III, and Holly Whittington; four grandchildren: William Paul Lea, Jr. and wife, Lauren, Jessica Lea Bretz and husband, Carl, Barret Lane Marchive, all of Shreveport, and Blake Marchive of Providence, Rhode Island; five great-grandchildren; nephews, Glenn and Jimmy Whittington; nieces, Cheryl Gore Young and Linda Smith; and numerous friends.
The family extends their thanks and appreciation to those that loved and helped care for Betty the last few years, especially to Ezette Bates and Rosalyn Mitchell. Thanks also to Regional Hospice, Dr. Patton, her nurse, Kate, Chastity, and Seth for exceptional care.
A private graveside service for immediate family only, will be held at Forest Park Cemetery on May 26, at 1:30 pm. Lynn Mitchell will preside.
The family requests that donations be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 5118, Bossier City, LA, 71171. Donations may also be made in her name to the .
Betty devoted her life to her husband and children. She was loved and will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 22 to May 26, 2020