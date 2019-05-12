Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
Shreveport - Betty Sue VanHess Bolfer passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Betty was loved by so many people and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thedore and Maggie VanHess; son, Jonathen Raines; brothers, Thedore Vanhess, Jr. and Taylor Ouzts.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Bolfer; daughter, Brandy Bolfer; son, Scott Ammons; grandchildren, Skilar Evans, Hunter Nix, and Cody Beason. ; sisters, Gwen and Debbie VanHess, and Katherine Findley.

A memorial service will be held on 12:00pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 12, 2019
