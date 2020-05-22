|
|
Betty Bounds
Vivian - Graveside services celebrating the life of Betty Moore Bounds, age 92 will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Vivian Cemetery with grandsons, Trey McGuire and Brandon Garner officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, May 24th from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 705 S. Spruce Street, Vivian, LA.
Betty was known as Ge to her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and those who loved her the most. She was born in Little Rock, AR to W. L. Moore and Arrie Ross Moore and passed away on May 22, 2020 at her residence. Ge was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Vivian and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Ge is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years, Billy Bounds, oldest daughter, Susan McGuire and all of her siblings whom she is with once again. Left to cherish her memory are her twin daughters, Terry Guy of Vivian, LA and Jerry Adcock and husband, Arthur of Atlanta, TX; grandchildren, Rachal Stevens and husband, Chris and children, Paige (My Buddy) and Conly; Dr. Chad Adcock and wife, Kristy and children, Grant, Cayden, Bryce, Kyree and Paisley; Trey McGuire and wife, Tiffany and daughter, Adley (Tailgate); Lauren Garner and husband, Brandon and children, Gracie Lynn (Pretty Girl) and Gabby (Termite); Brian Ross Adcock and wife, Megan and children, Kynleigh and Emersyn. Ge is also survived by her son-in-law, Jimmie McGuire.
Honoring Ge as pallbearers will be Dr. Chad Adcock, Brian Ross Adcock, Chris Stevens, Lane Festavan, Chuck Preston and Stephen Sherman.
The family has requested that donations be made to: Every Warrior.org or First Baptist Church - Mother's Day Out, 311 N. Pine Street, Vivian, LA 71082.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020