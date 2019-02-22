Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shreveport - Betty Lou Crenshaw, 81, of Shreveport, died peacefully on January 17 and went to be with the Lord. She was born on July 5, 1937, and was predeceased by the death of her parents, Isaac Luther and Nellie Roberta Crenshaw. She is survived by her son, Layton Lane Britt, of Great Falls, Montana, and her granddaughter, Suzette Lynn Britt, and fiancé Ridge Smith, both of Temple, Texas.

Betty is predeceased by the death of her brothers, Baker Crenshaw, Lee Crenshaw, C.H. Crenshaw and twin brother Bobby Crenshaw, all of Shreveport; and her sister Kate McCary, of Shreveport, and Pauline Johnson, of Ville Platte.

She is survived by her brothers, Billy Crenshaw, of Tyler, Texas, and Eddie Crenshaw, of Ville Platte, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Glen Retirement System for years of loving care. We also want to thank St Joseph's Hospice, Lisa Langley and Tommy Crenshaw.

The service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Aulds Funeral Home, 7849 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, 71115, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dennis Sims of Ellerbe Road Baptist Church will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Glen Retirement System, 403 E. Flournoy Lucas, Shreveport, La. 71115.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 22, 2019
