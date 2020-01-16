|
|
Mrs. Betty Deloris Stovall
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Betty D. Crum Stovall, 83, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Avenue Baptist Church, 901 W 70th St. Interment will be 10 a.m, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Stovall entered into eternal rest on January 8, 2020 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years; Vancell Stovall, son; Rev. Harry Malone, Sr., (Vera), daughter; Lynnette Clove (Aldrich), 6 grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters; Lottie McKinley and Rose Crum Johnson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020