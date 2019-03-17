Betty Faye Bryant Netherton



Shreveport - Faith became sight for our sweet little Mama as the angels came to escort her into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Betty Faye Bryant Netherton, 89, entered peacefully into rest on March 12, 2019, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Osborn Funeral Home and services will follow at 1 p.m. Officiating will be her friend and pastor, Dr. Kenny Joyner. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Betty was a New Year's baby, born in El Dorado, AR, on January 1, 1930, to Robertine and Cody Bryant.



Betty is reunited in heaven with her husband of 64 years, Mickey Netherton; and beloved son David Netherton.



Known lovingly as Nana to her family, Betty's infectious smile and fun-loving spirit were a joy to family and friends. She was beautiful inside and out - adored and adorable. She was a treasure, leaving a legacy of love that she would expect us to share with others. There is no doubt she will be walking with us and watching over us until we see her again.



