Betty Ford Smith
Betty Ford Smith

Bossier City, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Betty Ford Smith will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Betty Ford Smith, 90, was born June 11, 1930 in Rocky Mount, Louisiana and passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, C. Kenneth; children, Marshall and spouse, Sheila, Randy and spouse, Lee Ann, and Jeanette and spouse, Ronnie; grandchildren, Ken, Shane, Clay, Dustin, Andrew and Sydney and great-grandchildren; Trey and McKenzie.

Honoring Betty as pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandson.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
