Betty Ford SmithBossier City, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Betty Ford Smith will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.Betty Ford Smith, 90, was born June 11, 1930 in Rocky Mount, Louisiana and passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 18, 2020.Betty is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, C. Kenneth; children, Marshall and spouse, Sheila, Randy and spouse, Lee Ann, and Jeanette and spouse, Ronnie; grandchildren, Ken, Shane, Clay, Dustin, Andrew and Sydney and great-grandchildren; Trey and McKenzie.Honoring Betty as pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandson.