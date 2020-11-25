Betty Francis Hoffpauir
Shreveport - A graveside service for Betty Francis Hoffpauir will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana. Pastor Dan Lay will officiate the service.
Betty was born August 17, 1940 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Leo and Annie Mae Waters. She passed away in her home in Shreveport, Louisiana on November 24, 2020.
Betty graduated from Natchitoches Central High School in 1958. She received numerous certifications from First National Bank where she ended up working for over 20 years. She later was an administrator at Captain Shreve High School for 15 years. She met and later married, the love of her life, Tom Hoffpauir on June 30, 1961. She was a gifted seamstress, making anything from wedding dresses to ballet costumes for the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra's performance of the Nutcracker. She was an incredible cook, especially anything that involved a fryer, and baker. She loved and cherished her family and was a devout southern Baptist.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Annie Mae Waters; sister, Margie Thomas; brother, Alvin Waters and brother-in-law, Billy Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hoffpauir of Shreveport, Louisiana; son, David Hoffpauir and wife, Susan of Little Rock, Arkansas; sisters, Annie Marie Thompson of Shreveport, Louisiana, Ilene Emfinger and husband, Melvin of Mooringsport, Louisiana and Olivia Kieffer and husband, James of Ruston Louisiana; brother, Paul Waters of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother-in-law, James Thomas; sister-in-law, Vicki Waters and a bunch of nieces, nephews, and other folks.
The family suggests donations be made to the Compassion Works for All Foundation by visiting https://www.compassionworksforall.org/
.