Betty Gray Garrett Vogel McDonald
Shreveport, LA - Betty Gray Garrett Vogel McDonald, a native of Shreveport, life-long resident and civic leader, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Leroy Vogel and her second husband, Paul Cranford
McDonald; parents, Dr. Broox Cleveland Garrett and Bess Gray Garrett; brother, Dr. Broox C. Garrett, Jr.; step-son, James Stuart McDonald; daughter-in-law, Anita DeArmond Vogel and nephew, Edmond Souchon Garrett. She is survived by her son, Garrett Vogel; her daughter, Dr. Betsy Vogel Boze; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Boze, Dr. Broox Garrett Vogel Boze and Lee-Gray Boze and wife, Brandi; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Sterling and Adeline Boze; nephews, Broox C. Garrett III and Dominick James Garrett and nieces, Corrine Gray Garrett and Souchon Garrett Sanders.
Mrs. McDonald, the longest resident of South Highlands, was a graduate of South Highlands School, C.E. Byrd High School, Gulf Park College (Mississippi) and Louisiana State University Baton Rouge. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, in which she served as State Reference Chair.
Mrs. McDonald married Dr. Leroy Vogel on February 28, 1948 and moved to Wiesbaden, Germany, where Dr. Vogel was a cultural attaché with the U.S. State Department. There she commenced her love of travel, culminating in visits to 151 countries. For many years she wrote a travel column for the Sunday edition of the Shreveport Times, a monthly article for the Journal of the Louisiana Medical Association and hosted a weekly television travel feature.
On November 7, 1983 Betty McDonald surprised her family and friends by marrying Paul McDonald at the First United Methodist Church of Honolulu on their return from a trip to China. They spent thirteen happy years together travelling, enjoying their grandchildrens' achievements and supporting philanthropic causes.
She was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport. Mrs. McDonald was selected as Junior League of Shreveport Sustainer of The Year 1999-2000. She was a member of East Ridge Country Club, Shreveport Country Club, the Shreveport Club, Era Civic Club, Centenary College of Louisiana Women's Endowment Quorum and many other organizations. She served on a local and state boards and foundations including the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, Shreveport Opera, and The Glen Retirement System. She created and funded the Paul and Betty McDonald Foundation that supports many area, national and international civic and charitable organizations.
She was passionate about her gardens, koi pond and bird watching. She loved opera, symphony and live Broadway productions. Long before general awareness of wellness, Mrs. McDonald promoted physical fitness and healthy eating habits that enhanced the well being of her family and allowed her to enjoy a full and active life. An accomplished equestrian in her youth, Mrs. McDonald's fondest childhood memories included riding horses with her father from what is now Uptown Shopping Center to Centenary College. To the joy of her family and friends, she celebrated holidays with creativity and enthusiasm. Friends still remember with a shiver of delight her interactive Halloween traditions, including a smoking cauldron and rattling chains.
Donor of the Paul and Betty McDonald Archery Pavilion at Girl Scout Camp Wabansee, Mrs. McDonald was an avid supporter of the opportunities provided to young women by local Girl Scout councils. She fondly remembered her time as a young scout when she was selected to present Eleanor Roosevelt a welcoming bouquet on her visit to Shreveport.
Her family expresses their appreciation to Rev. Dr. Carl Rhoads of First United Methodist Church and Stephanie Anderson for their loving support and prayers.
Visitation hours will be 4 to 6 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street. Following her wishes, there will be a small family memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Shreve Memorial Library Foundation, 885 Bert Kouns, Shreveport, LA 71118.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019