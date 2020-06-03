Betty Guess HarperBossier City - A graveside service honoring the life of Betty Guess Harper will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mooringsport, Louisiana. Reverend Derek Joyce of First United Methodist Church, Shreveport will officiate.Betty Guess Harper was born July 22, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020.Betty will always be remembered for her passion when talking about baseball and her deep devotion and love for the Texas Rangers. She loved preparing huge meals for her family during any holiday or birthday party. Betty loved to fish, but was very impatient and would not stay in one spot for very long.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthar Clyde Harper and daughter, Vickie Medick.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry Harper and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Derek Harper and wife, Shelley, David Harper and wife, Holli, and Tyler Medick and great-grandchildren, Jack and Lela Harper.The family would like to thank Betty's sitters, Clara Cove, Johnella Gipson, Cynthia Combs and Dorothy Lee for their constant care and compassion. She did not think of them as sitters but referred to them as "her friends". Betty was blessed to live on a street where her neighbors looked out for her, called to check on her, and would always help her whenever she was in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.