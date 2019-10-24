|
Betty Jean Holstead Goodwin
Shreveport - Mrs. Betty Jean Holstead Goodwin, 85, passed away peacefully at The Oaks of Louisiana in Shreveport on October 22, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1934 in Monroe, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Holstead, Jr. and Katie Evelyn Holstead of West Monroe, LA, and one brother, Charles Edward Holstead, also of West Monroe.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, John B. Goodwin of Shreveport, sons, Rocky Goodwin, Bradley Goodwin and daughters Lauri Goodwin McCrocklin and husband, Jack, all of Shreveport and daughter Rebecca Goodwin Land and husband, George, of Tyler, TX. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Hannah, Jake, Austin, Davis and Reagan, and 2 great-grandchildren, Elena and Liam and brothers, Doyle Holstead, Geary (Butch) Holstead, and sisters, Sally Black and Edith Willis. Her family was her one true joy.
Betty graduated from Ouachita Parish High in West Monroe, LA and from Northeast Louisiana State College (ULM) in Monroe, LA with a degree in Education. She began a career in teaching and married her sweetheart, John, in 1954. Together, they began their family in Texas and Louisiana where she embraced her true calling, motherhood. Once her children were grown, she realized her lifelong dream of owning and operating her own floral and gift shop, King Florist, where she embraced her love of floral design.
Her retirement coincided with the sale of her business. She and John traveled and enjoyed their church life and spoiling their grandchildren, a task that she considered her duty.
Visitation with family and friends will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1230pm. Services will be held at 200pm in the sanctuary with a reception afterwards in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family would like to extend their utmost appreciation for the care provided by all of Mom's sitters and caregivers at home and the staff at The Oaks of Louisiana.
It was a valiant fight for Betty. The Road to Glory is ended. Please honor her with your memorial donations to the . She would want her passing to be a signpost to conquering suffering and despair to all. https://www.alz.org/
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019