Betty Jean Roberts Woodall
Alexandria - Our family announces that Betty Jean Roberts Woodall has passed from this world October 11, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 89 years. Betty was born in Alexandria, La. July 13, 1930, was married to A. B. "Sonny" Woodall March 26, 1949. Three children born to them were Wayne Woodall, David Woodall and Nancy Woodall Wade. Her son David passed in 2009. Betty lived in Shreveport from 1952 until 2012 when she moved to Pineville, La. and then to Hammond, La. to live with her daughter Nancy since 2014.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019