Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Betty Jean Stewart

Betty Jean Stewart Obituary
Mrs. Betty Jean Stewart

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Betty Jean Markham Stewart, 72, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Russell Road Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Stewart entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her daughter; Sonya Lawson, sons; Brian Stewart, Sr., and Johnathan Stewart, Sr., twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
