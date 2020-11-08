Betty Jo Alfred BailesShreveport - "…in whatever state I am, to be content." Philippians 4:11.This verse perfectly describes Betty Jo Alfred Bailes, who lived a full, happy life and now lives in heaven with her Jesus. Betty was born on May 24, 1931 and passed away on November 7, 2020.Betty was born to O. D. and Oyce Parker Alfred and lived her entire life in Shreveport. She was happily married to her college sweetheart, Vance, for 51 years. They had four sons.Betty loved traveling and enjoyed trips with not only Vance, but with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling all over the world exploring France, Germany, Israel, Hong Kong, India, Austria, and many other countries, and took several mission trips to Mexico. She loved meeting people from different countries and cultures and had friends from all over the world.Betty loved motorcycle trips, having ridden more than 25,000 miles all over the country, seated happily behind her son, Rick.Her love for the Lord was most important in her life, and she raised her sons in a Christian home. She taught Sunday School for many years. She loved Jesus with all her heart, and she loved God's Word. She read through the entire Bible 34 years in a row, saying "there are no words that can describe what this has meant to me all these years!" She taught scripture to many children throughout her life. She was always kind and so thankful, always finding something to be thankful for in every situation.Betty is already greatly missed by her family and friends; yet, they celebrate the fact that she is in heaven.Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vance; one son, Steve; one brother, Richard and one sister, Geraldyne.Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Rick (Vance) and wife, Mendy, Gary and wife, Sophronia, and Darryl and wife, Carla; a sister, Mary Haynes Simmons; a brother, Gerald Alfred and wife, Brenda; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Lori, David, Lillian, Brittany, Brianna, Alyssa, Stephen, and Maryssa; six great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.Honoring Betty as pallbearers will be Stephen Bailes, Andrew Gentry, Mark Haynes, Brandon Ezernack, Tommy Tims and Kevin Montgomery.Funeral services honoring the life of Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Joe Bob Alexander. Visitation with the family will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Providence Cemetery near Keithville, Louisiana following the service.