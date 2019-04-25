Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Cemetery
St. Vincent, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Whitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Cecil Whitley


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Betty Jo Cecil Whitley Obituary
Betty Jo Cecil Whitley

Shreveport - Betty Jo Cecil Whitley, 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Friday, April 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating will be Rev. Ronney Joe Webb of First Baptist Church Shreveport.

Betty was born September 29, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana to James Jefferson and Gladys Kent Cecil. She was married to George Lynch Whitley and together they had three children. Alongside her husband, she owned and operated Whitley Pharmacies from 1956 to 1982. While raising her children and running the family business, Mrs. Whitley was also a successful real estate agent. She was a member of various civic organizations and served on the board of trustees of Southfield School.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Whittington; grandson, George Whittington and wife Bridget; granddaughter, Elizabeth Montgomery and husband Travis; niece, Betty Sue Clark and great-niece, Mary Katherine Clark. Mrs. Whitley is preceded in death by her husband, George Whitley; twin sons, George and Gene Whitley and sister, Peggy Stamos.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now