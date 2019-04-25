Betty Jo Cecil Whitley



Shreveport - Betty Jo Cecil Whitley, 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Friday, April 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating will be Rev. Ronney Joe Webb of First Baptist Church Shreveport.



Betty was born September 29, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana to James Jefferson and Gladys Kent Cecil. She was married to George Lynch Whitley and together they had three children. Alongside her husband, she owned and operated Whitley Pharmacies from 1956 to 1982. While raising her children and running the family business, Mrs. Whitley was also a successful real estate agent. She was a member of various civic organizations and served on the board of trustees of Southfield School.



She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Whittington; grandson, George Whittington and wife Bridget; granddaughter, Elizabeth Montgomery and husband Travis; niece, Betty Sue Clark and great-niece, Mary Katherine Clark. Mrs. Whitley is preceded in death by her husband, George Whitley; twin sons, George and Gene Whitley and sister, Peggy Stamos. Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary