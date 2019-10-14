|
Betty Jo Settle
Stonewall, LA - Graveside services for Jo Settle, 77, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bethel Cemetery in Logansport, LA with Brother Mike Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.
Jo was born December 9, 1941 in Logansport, LA and went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019. She retired from Community Bank in Gloster, LA after 30 years as a bank teller. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed RV camping with her husband and friends.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Wright and Mittie Burkett; husband of 51 years, Glenn Settle; and sister, Lucille Harvey. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lorie Winham (David); son, Eddy Settle (Laura); grandson, Andy Winham (Amberly); her special daughter, Charlotte Adams; brother, Jerry Burkett (Betty); and brother-in-law, John Harvey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at Salem Baptist Church, 5187 LA-3276, Stonewall, LA 71078.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Paul Davis and his nurse, Haley, Dr. John Evans and his PA, Kelsey, and the CCU and 3rd Floor staff at Christus Highland.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019