|
|
Betty Jo Smith Daugherty
Shreveport - Betty Jo Smith Daugherty, of Shreveport, was born on July 23, 1930 and passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
A private family service conducted by her grandson, Mitchell McCallon, took place on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her son, Scott and wife Ellen, of Baton Rouge and daughter, Lynda McCallon of Shreveport, as well as Daugherty grandchildren, Sean and wife, Morgan of Prairieville, Shelby of New Orleans, and Seth of Baton Rouge, and McCallon grandchildren, Mitchell of New Orleans and Christopher and Nicholas of Shreveport.
Betty spent her life traveling and helping others take their trips of a lifetime. She loved traveling and being a part of other people's journeys. Her best work was helping her children and grandchildren travel through life's ups and downs with heads held high and hope in their hearts. She was always quick with her opinion and her love. She will be greatly missed, but we celebrate her final journey to the greatest destination ever and her eternal home of heaven.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all of the special people at Azalea Estates who truly loved her and took amazing care of her and us.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019