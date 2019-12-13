Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Smith Daugherty

Add a Memory
Betty Jo Smith Daugherty Obituary
Betty Jo Smith Daugherty

Shreveport - Betty Jo Smith Daugherty, of Shreveport, was born on July 23, 1930 and passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.

A private family service conducted by her grandson, Mitchell McCallon, took place on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her son, Scott and wife Ellen, of Baton Rouge and daughter, Lynda McCallon of Shreveport, as well as Daugherty grandchildren, Sean and wife, Morgan of Prairieville, Shelby of New Orleans, and Seth of Baton Rouge, and McCallon grandchildren, Mitchell of New Orleans and Christopher and Nicholas of Shreveport.

Betty spent her life traveling and helping others take their trips of a lifetime. She loved traveling and being a part of other people's journeys. Her best work was helping her children and grandchildren travel through life's ups and downs with heads held high and hope in their hearts. She was always quick with her opinion and her love. She will be greatly missed, but we celebrate her final journey to the greatest destination ever and her eternal home of heaven.

The family would like to express a special thanks to all of the special people at Azalea Estates who truly loved her and took amazing care of her and us.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now