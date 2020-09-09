Betty K. Harper
Shreveport - Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Betty K. Harper, 95, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Danny Nugent. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Betty was born on August 14, 1925 in Monroe, LA and passed away at her home in Shreveport, LA on September 8, 2020. She was married to her beloved husband, William B. Harper, Sr. for 52 years before his passing. Together, they enjoyed "R.V.ing" and traveling throughout the United States, and devoting their time to the local Shriner's and Daughters of the Nile. Betty was truly the beloved matriarch of her family and will be deeply missed!
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" B. Harper, Sr.; daughter, Mary Jill White; brothers, Charles W. Kelly, III and John H. Kelly; and her parents. Left to cherish her memory is her son, W. Benford Harper, Jr.; sister, Kyle Ann Scroggins; son-in-law, Togar M. White; grandchildren, C. Togar White and Blakely White; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Charles William Kelly, IV, Michael S. Kelly, Charles F. Scroggins, Jimmy Wayne Bass, Kelly W. Scroggins, and J. Ronald Atchley.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elaura Home Health, St. Joseph Hospice, and Professional Sitter Service for their compassion and care. They would also like extend a very special thank you to Dianne Gatschanberger, Margaret Covington, J. Ronald Atchley, Lesa Hamilton, and Linda Wiggins for their love and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shriner's Hospital for Children
.